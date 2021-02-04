General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

