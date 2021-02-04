Genesis Vision 1-Day Volume Tops $550,368.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00007434 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $550,368.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

GVT is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

