Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $592,968.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00007470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01286266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00057573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.06136934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

