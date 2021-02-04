Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 37,615,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 38,603,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 156.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

