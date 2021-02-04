Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 2.3% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.65% of Genuine Parts worth $93,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,969. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

