GeoDB (GEO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $251,630.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $251,630.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01276718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.79 or 0.06365813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,568,871 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

