Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.01. Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 329,769 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.71 million and a PE ratio of 12.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$25.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$58,198.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at C$12,266,805.74. Insiders have sold 60,600 shares of company stock worth $94,813 in the last ninety days.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

