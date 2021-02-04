Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 7.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.95. 8,343,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 3,946,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $605.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 597,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 157,229 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

