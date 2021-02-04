Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 611.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 47.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 55.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

