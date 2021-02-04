GeyserCoin Achieves Market Cap of $22,365.54 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $22,365.54 and approximately $113.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136,607.44 or 3.66948727 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,397,341 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

