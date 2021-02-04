Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0202

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Giant has traded 79.3% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $182,174.32 and $14,109.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001554 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,013,387 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

