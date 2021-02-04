GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 118,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 108,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

