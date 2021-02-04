Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 50,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00.

NKTR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 1,960,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,422. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

