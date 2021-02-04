Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 50,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 4th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00.

NKTR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 1,960,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,422. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 50,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 2nd, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.