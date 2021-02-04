Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. 7,313,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,703. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

