Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years.
NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. 7,313,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,703. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.
Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.