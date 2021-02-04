Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.75-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.7-22.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.27 billion.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

