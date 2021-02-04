GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $11.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.97 billion and the highest is $11.53 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.21 billion to $45.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $46.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after buying an additional 111,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

