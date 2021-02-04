GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. 12,514,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,360. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

