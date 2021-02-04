Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLNCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

GLNCY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 288,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Glencore has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

