Glencore’s (GLNCY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 288,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,465. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.