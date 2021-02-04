Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.89

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 68684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.65 million and a P/E ratio of 293.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

