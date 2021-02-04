Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 216,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 22,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

