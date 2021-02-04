Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.2% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

