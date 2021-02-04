Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.9% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

CSCO stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

