Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) Shares Up 15%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) shares were up 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 194,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 148,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$66.50 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.