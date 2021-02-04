Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Payments worth $72,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,738. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

