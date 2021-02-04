Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.87. 403,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 574,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

