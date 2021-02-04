Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 6,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

