GNY (GNY) Price Up 9.2% This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. GNY has a total market cap of $468.65 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00006489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.06 or 0.01307966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.67 or 0.05736430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.