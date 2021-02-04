GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0178

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. GoByte has a total market cap of $165,172.75 and approximately $7,286.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012404 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,287,003 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

