GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

