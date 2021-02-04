GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $13,303.53 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $13,303.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDDY traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,397. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

