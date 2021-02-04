GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $13,303.53 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $13,303.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of GDDY traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,397. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
