goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.67

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and traded as high as $102.03. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) shares last traded at $101.11, with a volume of 45,780 shares trading hands.

GSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.50.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$161.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.5300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

