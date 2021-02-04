GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Given a C$3.75 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) received a C$3.75 price objective from investment analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE GGD traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.53. The company had a trading volume of 519,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,847. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$671.38 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

