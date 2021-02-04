Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

About Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project consisting of the Lexington and Gold Crown exploration properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

