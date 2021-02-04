GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. GoldFund has a market cap of $90,746.68 and approximately $51.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007924 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.