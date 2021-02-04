Golem Market Capitalization Achieves $133.92 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $133.92 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

