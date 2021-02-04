Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,116.18

Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,116.18 and traded as high as $1,390.00. Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) shares last traded at $1,292.50, with a volume of 6,143 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,248.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,116.18. The firm has a market cap of £331.54 million and a PE ratio of 86.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

About Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC manufactures optoelectronic components, materials and systems, and specialist instrumentation and life sciences devices in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

