GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.03-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.26.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,406,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,786. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

