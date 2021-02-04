Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). Approximately 101,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 390,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) news, insider Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

