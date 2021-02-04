Gores Holdings VI (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.11. 85,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 113,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

