Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRCL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

