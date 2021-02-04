GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Reaches $92,334.37

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $92,334.37 and $1,547.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,176,578 tokens. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.