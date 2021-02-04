GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $92,334.37 and approximately $1,547.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00150076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040490 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,176,578 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

