Gray Television, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gray Television by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Gray Television by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

