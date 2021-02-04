Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.35. Approximately 71,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 86,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBR. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.15. The firm has a market cap of C$811.81 million and a P/E ratio of -295.19.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

