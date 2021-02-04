Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,617 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $274.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

