Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) shares were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 1,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

About Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

