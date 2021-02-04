Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Trading Up 18%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s stock price was up 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 758,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 205,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

