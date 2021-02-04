Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Trading Up 18%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s stock price was up 18% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 758,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 205,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:GHL)
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.
