Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 266,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 189,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

