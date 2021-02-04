GreenPower (GRN) Price Hits $0.0325 on Exchanges

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $104.97 million and approximately $20,480.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GreenPower has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

